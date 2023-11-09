Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.
A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.15.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.66%.
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
