Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High at $213.43

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.43 and last traded at $212.85, with a volume of 70351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.95.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
