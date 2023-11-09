MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.53

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 329394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MNKD. Wedbush assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

MannKind Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $952.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.64.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,349,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $173,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MannKind by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

