Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $9.67. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 19,057,325 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 5.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 46.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

