MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.59.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 101.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

