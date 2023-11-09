Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,572,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239,615 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Markforged were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Markforged by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Markforged by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Markforged by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Markforged by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Markforged by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Markforged from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Markforged Stock Performance

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Markforged Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

