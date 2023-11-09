Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Masimo updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-$0.94 EPS.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.31. 155,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.24. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

