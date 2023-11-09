Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $526-$576 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.18 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Masimo

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 223,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,802. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.