MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.07 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $344 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,756,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,054,581.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

