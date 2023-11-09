McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

