McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,457 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 345,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,029. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

