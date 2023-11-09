McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.11. 2,005,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

