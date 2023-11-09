McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,440,120,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 146,123 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

