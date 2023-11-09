McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDLV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 197,802 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $916,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. 5,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

