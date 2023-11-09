McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,520,000 after buying an additional 369,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,436,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,842,000 after acquiring an additional 104,903 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,670. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.