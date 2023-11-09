McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $437.63. 51,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.29 and its 200-day moving average is $422.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

