MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.86.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
