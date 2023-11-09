Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 227,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $14.45.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MLCO. StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.