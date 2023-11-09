Meridian Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Meridian Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ MRBK opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Meridian has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.54.
About Meridian
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
