Meridian Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Meridian Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Meridian has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

About Meridian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Meridian by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Meridian by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meridian by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Meridian by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

