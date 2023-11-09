Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Cut by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,445,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.55.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on META. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

