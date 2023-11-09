MetisDAO One Day Volume Hits $4.93 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $84.12 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.45 or 0.00049317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,558,964 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,558,964.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.54392035 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,952,279.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

