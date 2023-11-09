MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.71. 251,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,879. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.