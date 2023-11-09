Michael D. Hawkins Sells 1,995 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Workiva Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.08 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Workiva by 131.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.