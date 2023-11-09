MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

MidCap Financial Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment has a payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Shares of MFIC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 75,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFIC. Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

