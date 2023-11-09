Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 7,085 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $42,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $231.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

