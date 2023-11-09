Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $40.71 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $40,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.33.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $488.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $564.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

