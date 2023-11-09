Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $41.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $41,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $217.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

