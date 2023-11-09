Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,256 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $48,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.