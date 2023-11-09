Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 18,653 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $42,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.