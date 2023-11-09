MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
NYSE MIXT opened at $5.11 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics
In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MiX Telematics
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.