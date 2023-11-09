Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

