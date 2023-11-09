Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $27.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 28,530 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez acquired 10,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,283.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.