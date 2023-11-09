Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.92 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $210.13 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00036842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,092,218,232 coins and its circulating supply is 775,948,379 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.