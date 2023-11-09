MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. MRC Global had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MRC opened at $10.42 on Thursday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

