MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. MRC Global had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
MRC Global Price Performance
NYSE:MRC opened at $10.42 on Thursday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on MRC
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MRC Global
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.