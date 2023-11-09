MX TOKEN Price Tops $2.85 on Major Exchanges (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00007629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $287.27 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 431,881,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,631,536 tokens. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

