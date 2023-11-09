NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
NACCO Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
NACCO Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE NC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NC
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NACCO Industries
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.