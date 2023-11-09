NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE NC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 90.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

