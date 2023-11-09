NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
NACCO Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
NACCO Industries stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $34.46. 1,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,632. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $49.35.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NACCO Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
