National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

National Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NBHC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 15,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

