National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Buys $24,500.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $471,086. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

National Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $25.05 on Thursday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

NKSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut National Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

