National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 120.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.8%.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. 11,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,215,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,422,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,787,000 after buying an additional 134,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Wedbush started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

