National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

