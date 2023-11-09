Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

