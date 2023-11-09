Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
