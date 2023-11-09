Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $16.45. Navient shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 100,412 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Navient Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Navient by 314.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

