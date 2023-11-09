Needham & Company LLC Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $51.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Roblox by 123.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Roblox by 68.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 401,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 279,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,428,000 after acquiring an additional 343,115 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

