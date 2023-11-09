Needham & Company LLC Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $225.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $226.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 300.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

