Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Issues Earnings Results

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Nerdy Price Performance

NYSE NRDY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $426.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.18. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 17,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,025.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares in the company, valued at $46,821,321.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 17,090 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $75,025.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,821,321.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. 38.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nerdy by 108,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 5,795.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

