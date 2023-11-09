Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Issues Earnings Results

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Nerdy Price Performance
NYSE NRDY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $426.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.18. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.37.
Insider Activity at Nerdy
In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 17,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,025.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares in the company, valued at $46,821,321.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 17,090 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $75,025.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,821,321.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. 38.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Nerdy
About Nerdy
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nerdy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.