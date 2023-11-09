NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.92

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.92 and last traded at $113.73, with a volume of 67701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Get NetEase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 63.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 31.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.