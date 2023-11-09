New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NYT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYT traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 79,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. New York Times has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

