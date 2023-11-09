NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
Shares of NXDT traded down 0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 8.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of 8.52 and a 200-day moving average of 10.16. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 7.24 and a 12 month high of 14.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 29,550.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately 290,020.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
