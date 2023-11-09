NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXDT traded down 0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 8.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of 8.52 and a 200-day moving average of 10.16. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 7.24 and a 12 month high of 14.42.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 29,550.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately 290,020.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 127,452 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 55,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 387,743 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.