NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 254,847 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,147 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,849,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,922 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. 600,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

